Harris, Embiid lead 76ers past Magic 108-101

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Tobias Harris had 23 points and 15 rebounds, Joel Embiid turned in a strong second half and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Orlando Magic 108-101 on Friday night in their first game without All-Star Ben Simmons.
Simmons is out indefinitely after injuring his knee Wednesday night.
Alec Burks had 22 points off the bench and Al Horford stepped into the starting lineup and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Evan Fournier had 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Magic, which have lost three straight games in the NBA bubble after starting 2-0.
The Magic played without Aaron Gordon. who left Wednesday's game against the Raptors with tightness in his hamstring following a hard foul by Kyle Lowry.
Philadelphia improved to 3-1 in the restart behind a strong second half from Embiid, who scored 18 points after the break. Embiid was particularly effective inside the paint where he was 7 of 10 from the field. He was 0 for 8 from outside the lane.
The 76ers led 88-86 midway through the fourth quarter when Horford knocked down a 3 from the left wing to ignite a 11-4 run to create some breathing room. Embiid capped the mini-explosion with a two-dribble move from the right wing where he maneuvered under the basket and around Vucevic and skied for a powerful reverse dunk.
The Magic went cold down the stretch, unable to convert from long range.
SPURS 119, JAZZ 111: At Lake Buena Vista, Derrick White scored 24 points, Jakob Poelti added 19 points and 10 rebounds and San Antonio got a much-needed win over short-handed Utah.
Lonnie Walker and Rudy Gay both finished with 14 points for the Spurs, who moved into sole possession of 10th place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of surging Phoenix. The Suns are 4-0 since the NBA restart, but were idle Friday.
San Antonio got a huge lift in the third quarter from the 33-year-old Gay, who scored 10 points during one stretch to help open a 16-point lead.
GRIZZLIES 121, THUNDER 92: At Lake Buena Vista, Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, and Memphis claimed their first win since the restart with a victory over Oklahoma City.
Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Ja Morant had 19 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies.
Memphis shot 55% and avoided falling into a tie with Portland for eight place in the Western Conference standings.
NETS 119, KINGS 106: At Lake Buena Vista, Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen added 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and patchwork Brooklyn clinched a playoff berth by beating Sacramento.
The surprising Nets came to the bubble without stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but continued to display plenty of fight, improving to 3-2 since coming to Florida. Joe Harris added 21 points, shooting 8 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
The Nets had a 78-62 lead midway through the third quarter but Bogdan Bogdanovic responded with five quick points to spark a Kings rally. Sacramento pulled within 80-76 before Garrett Temple's 3-pointer got Brooklyn back on track.
