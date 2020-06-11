Harrisburg High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Lydia Miller
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Jeff and Andrea Miller
College plans: Attend University of Mississippi to study biomedical engineering.
Jacob Penrod
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Chris and Lynn Penrod
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College to study pre-med.
Olivia Wilson
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Blake and Kristin Wilson
College plans: Attend the University of Evansville to study pre-med.
Sam Winkleman
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Matt and Laura Winkleman
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study engineering.
Landon Gates
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Randall and Kelley Gates
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College to study chemistry.
Sophia Winkleman
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Chris and Laura Winkleman
College plans: Undecided, and will attend Southeastern Illinois College.
