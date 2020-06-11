Harrisburg High School
Harrisburg High School

Harrisburg High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Lydia Miller

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Jeff and Andrea Miller

College plans: Attend University of Mississippi to study biomedical engineering.

Jacob Penrod

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Chris and Lynn Penrod

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College to study pre-med.

Olivia Wilson

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Blake and Kristin Wilson

College plans: Attend the University of Evansville to study pre-med.

Sam Winkleman

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Matt and Laura Winkleman

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study engineering.

Landon Gates

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Randall and Kelley Gates

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College to study chemistry.

Sophia Winkleman

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Chris and Laura Winkleman

College plans: Undecided, and will attend Southeastern Illinois College.

