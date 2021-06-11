Harrisburg High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Peyton Arnold

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Bruce and Tammy Arnold

College plans: Attend Southeaster Illinois College in Harrisburg to study pre-physical therapy.

Breanna Beal

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Harold and Tonya Beal

College plans: Attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, to major in biology and be on a pre-med track to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Andrew Bittle

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Beth and Todd Bittle

College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study business to become a manager for men's basketball.

Hayden Gaskins

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parent: Brandi Gaskins