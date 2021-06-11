 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrisburg High School
0 comments

Harrisburg High School

  • 0

Harrisburg High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Peyton Arnold

Peyton Arnold hburg.jpg

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Bruce and Tammy Arnold

College plans: Attend Southeaster Illinois College in Harrisburg to study pre-physical therapy.

Breanna Beal

Breanna Beal hburg.jpg

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Harold and Tonya Beal

College plans: Attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, to major in biology and be on a pre-med track to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Andrew Bittle

Andrew Bittle hburg.jpg

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Beth and Todd Bittle

College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study business to become a manager for men's basketball.

Hayden Gaskins

Hayden Gaskins hburg.jpg

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parent: Brandi Gaskins

College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on a pre-law track, then attend law school.

Maya Robinson

Maya Robinson hburg (1).jpg

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Vivian and Dennis Robinson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University to study architectural engineering.

Emma Williams

Emma Williams hburg (1).jpg

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Angie and Keith Williams

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, to major in psychology, then obtain a master's in occupational therapy.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature
Local News

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature

  • Updated

A proposal to reduce license fees for trailers has passed both houses of the Illinois legislature and awaits the governor's signature. Under the bill, annual fee for class TA license plates drop to $36 from $118. Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated he intends to sign the bill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News