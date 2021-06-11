Harrisburg High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Peyton Arnold
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Bruce and Tammy Arnold
College plans: Attend Southeaster Illinois College in Harrisburg to study pre-physical therapy.
Breanna Beal
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Harold and Tonya Beal
College plans: Attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, to major in biology and be on a pre-med track to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Andrew Bittle
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Beth and Todd Bittle
College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study business to become a manager for men's basketball.
Hayden Gaskins
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parent: Brandi Gaskins
College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on a pre-law track, then attend law school.
Maya Robinson
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Vivian and Dennis Robinson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University to study architectural engineering.
Emma Williams
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Angie and Keith Williams
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, to major in psychology, then obtain a master's in occupational therapy.