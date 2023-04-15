There’s probably not another football player in America who has his team’s opening game circled on the calendar more than SIU wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup.

“I’ve got the countdown going,” he said. “It’s going to be amazing.”

A healthy Hartrup will have a big impact on the pass-first Saluki offense, as he showed at times Saturday in the team’s yearly spring game at Saluki Stadium.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound junior from O’Fallon, Mo. caught three passes on one drive during the first half. His best came when he adjusted to an underthrown bomb down the left sideline, made a twisting catch and swerved out of bounds at the 1-yard line to set up a touchdown on the next play.

Hartrup did none of those things last year but not by choice. He suffered a near-complete tear of his hamstring in preseason and didn’t play all season. There was hope that he might recover at some point, but Hartrup couldn’t even start running again until after the season ended.

On paper, SIU was able to adjust for his loss. D’Ante’ Cox was a revelation, earning a starting spot and leading the team in receptions and yards. Avante Cox, Bryce Miller, Jacob Garrett and Javon Williams combined for 142 catches and 16 touchdowns.

But none of them stretches a defense the way a full-strength Hartrup does. The Salukis didn’t threaten a lot of opponents down the field last year. Hartrup can take the top off any defense with his straight-line speed.

“He can be as good as he wants to be,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “He can be an elite-level player, not just in our conference but nationally. He’s strong and he brings a different dynamic. We’ve missed him.”

Hartrup caught 43 passes for 502 yards and three scores in the fall of 2021, becoming a reliable No. 2 receiver behind Avante Cox. He grabbed seven passes in a win over Illinois State and took a Nic Baker throw 58 yards in a narrow victory over North Dakota.

Hartrup, D’Ante’ Cox and Charleston Southern transfer Vinson Davis give Baker three proven targets out wide. Backup quarterback Hunter Simmons said Hartrup’s prior success in the Missouri Valley Football Conference makes him even more dangerous.

“He’s already proven he can play at a high level, so having him back is a huge boost to an already explosive offense,” Simmons said.

Simmons made his own mark on the spring game. The Marion product threw a pair of touchdown passes, capping the 80-minute scrimmage in style by finding Jay Jones down the middle for a 40-yard strike during a two-minute drill.

Hill opted to stop the scrimmage at that point, figuring a bomb for a TD was a good time to end it before a thunderstorm blew over town.

“That last drive to end the spring was fun,” Simmons said. “Throwing a deep ball for a touchdown felt good.”

Simmons accounted for the first of four touchdowns on the day with an 8-yard connection to tight end Ryan Schwenderman on a 4th-and-goal play. Shaun Lester and Tony Williams (Sparta) added short touchdown runs, while Herrin product Jake Baumgarte toed a pair of 32-yard field goals.

Simmons, Zach Zebrowski and Michael Lindauer took nearly all the snaps during the live portion of the scrimmage. Baker played a fair chunk of the 7-on-7 drills and some of the “touch” portion of the scrimmage, where tackling wasn’t permitted. Baker, who should start for a third year this fall, was the only player who wore a yellow jersey, signifying that the defense couldn’t tackle him.

Hill praised his team’s work during the spring but said the offseason will be crucial.

“I liked the attitude they brought,” he said. “They came out here and competed, created a good atmosphere. I felt like we got some good work in in all the zones and it was a pretty positive day. We have to have a great summer in the weight room and with our conditioning. That will be crucial.”

The Salukis open the season Sept. 2 at home against Austin Peay at 6 p.m.