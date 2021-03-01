Hauser helps No. 21 Virginia get past Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 18 points and No. 21 Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row, 62-51 on Monday night.

Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the Cavaliers (16-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half. Miami closed within six points several times after halftime, but each time Virginia kept the Hurricanes from getting closer.

Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes (7-16, 3-15), who were trying to make Jim Larranaga the 16th coach to win 100 ACC games in his career. Miami scored 18 points in the paint in the first half but only eight after halftime.

The Hurricanes led 28-27 with four minutes left in the first half but Murphy and Jay Huff each hit a pair of free throws for the Cavaliers. Justin McKoy added a basket and Hauser hit two of his four 3-pointers to give Virginia a 39-30 lead. A layup by Murphy made it 41-30 at the break.

Women's Top 25

(6) BAYLOR 64, TEXAS 57: At Austin, NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant third quarter to build a lead, then had to fight off a late Texas rally to earn a victory that locked up sole possession of the Big 12 title for the Lady Bears.