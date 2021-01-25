Hauser, Huff lead No. 8 Virginia past Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia's 14 3-pointers and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to an 81-58 victory against Syracuse on Monday night.
Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia (11-2, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.
With Jay Huff adding a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and Trey Murphy III making four 3s on his way to 16 points, the Cavaliers finished 14 for 31 from deep. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 2019 national champions.
Quincy Guerrier led the Orange (9-5, 3-4) with 15 points, and Alan Griffin had 13. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory and just 22 of 59 overall (37.3%).
Syracuse pulled within 11 twice after halftime, the last at 49-38 on a 3-pointer by Robert Braswell with 12:52 to go. But Virginia followed with a 10-3 run that ended with Hauser's seventh 3-pointer, making it 59-41 with 10 minutes to play.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett pulled his starters in the final two minutes and the Cavaliers still closed the game on a 12-2 run.
Women's Top 25
(14) OHIO STATE 88, (7) MARYLAND 86: At Columbus, Madison Greene scored 24 points, Jacy Sheldon had 21 and No. 14 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Braxtin Miller put the Buckeyes up 75-69 with 4:22 left. The Terps missed 12 of their next 13 field-goal attempts, allowing the Buckeyes to build a lead down the stretch.
The Terps pulled within five on a pair of foul shots by Ashley Owusu with under a minute left. A late 3-pointer by Chloe Bibby and another by Katie Benzan at the buzzer weren't enough.
(22) GEORGIA 75, (19) ARKANSAS 73: At Athens, Gabby Connally scored 20 points, including a long jumper with 0.9 seconds left to lift No. 22 Georgia to a 75-73 win over No. 19 Arkansas.
Connally made two shots in the final minute from about the same spot. Her first from the top of the key with 57.7 seconds left tied the game for the 11th time, to go with 11 lead changes. Arkansas went with a quick shot trying to a get 2-for-1 possession advantage but Jailyn Mason's jumper missed with 41 seconds to go.
Waiting until late in the shot clock, Que Morrison missed a 3-pointer but Jordan Isaacs corralled the offensive rebound on the baseline with less than 11 seconds to go. She got the ball to Mikayla Combs in the left corner who got the ball back to Connally near midcourt. Connally made her move, shaking free about a step behind her previous shot and knocked the game-winner home.