Hauser, Huff lead No. 8 Virginia past Syracuse

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Braxtin Miller put the Buckeyes up 75-69 with 4:22 left. The Terps missed 12 of their next 13 field-goal attempts, allowing the Buckeyes to build a lead down the stretch.

The Terps pulled within five on a pair of foul shots by Ashley Owusu with under a minute left. A late 3-pointer by Chloe Bibby and another by Katie Benzan at the buzzer weren't enough.

(22) GEORGIA 75, (19) ARKANSAS 73: At Athens, Gabby Connally scored 20 points, including a long jumper with 0.9 seconds left to lift No. 22 Georgia to a 75-73 win over No. 19 Arkansas.

Connally made two shots in the final minute from about the same spot. Her first from the top of the key with 57.7 seconds left tied the game for the 11th time, to go with 11 lead changes. Arkansas went with a quick shot trying to a get 2-for-1 possession advantage but Jailyn Mason's jumper missed with 41 seconds to go.

Waiting until late in the shot clock, Que Morrison missed a 3-pointer but Jordan Isaacs corralled the offensive rebound on the baseline with less than 11 seconds to go. She got the ball to Mikayla Combs in the left corner who got the ball back to Connally near midcourt. Connally made her move, shaking free about a step behind her previous shot and knocked the game-winner home.

