Hayes, Funderburk lead NC State past No. 15 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia — DJ Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and North Carolina State opened a big lead and held off No. 15 Virginia 68-61 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference road victory.
Cam Hayes led the Wolfpack with 16 points and Shakeel Moore had 12 for N.C. State (11-9, 7-8 ACC), which last won four in a row on the road in the last two games of 1980-81 season and the first two the following season.
Sam Hauser led Virginia with 21 points and Jay Huff had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the Cavaliers (15-6, 11-4) lost their third straight for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They were outscored 30-16 in the paint, 17-6 off the bench and led for just 48 seconds.
The Cavaliers twice closed within five, the second time at 54-49 on Hauser’s third 3-pointer with 3:40 left, but Hayes barely beat the shot clock and banked in a desperation 3-pointer from the top of the key to push the lead back to eight.
Two free throws by Huff made it 57-53, and back-to-back 3s by Hauser brought them within 65-61 with 18 seconds left. But Dereon Seabron hit a free throw and Hayes hit two more to finish it off. NC State made 15 of its last 17 free-throw attempts.
The Wolfpack led 17-4 after nine minutes, but Virginia used a 13-4 run to close within 25-21 two minutes before halftime. The Cavaliers took their first lead at 35-33 on two free throws by Huff with 14:31 remaining, capping a 12-4 spurt that started with consecutive 3-pointers by Hauser from in front of the Cavaliers' bench.
But N.C. State steadied itself, getting four points each from Manny Bates and Moore and a 3-pointer from Braxton Beverly as it scored 12 of the next 14 points.
Women's Top 25
(11) INDIANA 77, WISCONSIN 49: At Madison, Wisconsin, Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and No. 11 Indiana rolled past Wisconsin.
Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardano-Hillary added 14 points apiece for Indiana (15-4, 13-2 Big Ten Conference), who won the first meeting 74-49.
The Hoosiers have won six straight to reach their highest ranking in school history.
(13) SOUTH FLORIDA, TEMPLE 47: At Philadelphia, Bethy Mununga scored 10 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and No. 13 South Florida beat Temple to extend a program record with 13th straight victories.
South Florida pulled away in the fourth quarter, opening on a 17-2 run — with scoring from five different players. Temple made just 3 of 14 field goals in the final 10 minutes.
The other four starters for South Florida (14-1, 11-0 American) each scored nine points. The Bulls finished at just 28.3% shooting, including 3 of 20 from 3-point range. Shae Leverett also had nine rebounds and Elisa Pinzan had six assists. Pinzan made all six of her free throws and Sydni Harvey was perfect on five as USF made 19 of 23.
PENN STATE 69, (15) OHIO STATE 67: At College Station, Pennsylvania, Niya Beverley scored a career-high 21 points, Makenna Marisa added 17 with eight rebounds and eight assists and Penn State upset No. 15 Ohio State, ending an 11-game losing streak in the series.
Marisa's layup with 1:01 to play was the winning basket, set up after Beverley, who was 9-of-11 shooting, grabbed an offensive rebound.
Ohio State followed with a turnover when Dorka Juhasz tried to lob the ball inside to Aaliyah Patty, who got tangled up with a defender. The Buckeyes forced a desperation airball late in the shot clock but couldn't get off a shot in the closing 7.8 seconds.
MARQUETTE 85, (24) DEPAUL 71: At Chicago, Selena Lott scored 25 points, Camryn Taylor added 20, combining for 37 in the second half, and Marquette defeated DePaul.
Chloe Marotta added 16 points and Jordan King 13 for the Golden Eagles (17-4, 14-3 Big East), who have won six straight with their first win over a ranked team since beating DePaul at the end of last season. The win clinched the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament next weekend.
Lott scored 20 points and Taylor 17. on 7-for-7 shooting. as Marquette shot 70% (21 of 30) in the second half to break away from a 33-33 halftime tie.
(25) RUTGERS 63, MICHIGAN STATE 53: At East Lansing, Michigan, freshman Diamond Johnson scored 22 points, Arella Guirantes had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and No. 25 Rutgers used a 24-7 fourth quarter to beat Michigan State for its sixth double-digit victory in a row.
The game took a scary turn after the final buzzer when official Angie Enlund was hurt and taken to a hospital.
Rutgers player Tekia Mack was heading back to the Scarlet Knights bench after the game ended when she inadvertently ran over Enlund at center court, hitting her hard.