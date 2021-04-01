Hayes homers, Pirates 2-hit Cubs 5-3 on chilly opening day

CHICAGO — Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh's relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Thursday on a chilly opening day.
The gametime temperature at Wrigley Field was 36 degrees, and the flags at the iconic ballpark rippled in the breeze for much of the sunny afternoon. A crowd of 10,343 dressed in winter jackets, hooded sweatshirts and hats for the return of fans to Wrigley after they were kept out last summer because of the pandemic.
Pittsburgh went 3 for 20 with runners in scoring position and left 15 runners on base. But it handled the cool conditions just a little bit better than Chicago, led by its largely anonymous bullpen.
Six relievers combined for six innings of one-run ball — Duane Underwood Jr., Clay Holmes, Sam Howard (1-0), David Bednar and Chris Stratton each worked an inning before Richard Rodríguez finished for the save.
"They did a nice job," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "They kind of all just fed off each other."
Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, but that was it for the reigning NL Central champions. Rizzo doubled in the first against Chad Kuhl and Eric Sogard added another double in the eighth for the team's only hits.
Pederson walked with one out in the ninth and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Rodríguez struck out Javier Báez and Jason Heyward to end the game.
It was an ugly opener for a Cubs team looking for a fast start to a season shadowed by uncertainty. Rizzo, Báez and Kris Bryant — three key sluggers from the franchise's historic 2016 World Series championship — are eligible for free agency after this year.
BREWERS 6, TWINS 5: At Milwaukee Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th after Travis Shaw sparked a ninth-inning comeback and Milwaukee beat Minnesota in the season opener for both teams.
Cain opened the bottom of the 10th inning on second base and moved to third when Omar Narváez singled to right off Randy Dobnak. Orlando Arcia then hit a bouncer to second baseman Jorge Polanco, whose throw to the plate wasn't in time to get a sliding Cain.
PHILLIES 3, BRAVES 2: At Philadelphia, Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift Philadelphia over Atlanta in their season opener.
After Nate Jones (0-1) intentionally walked Did Gregorius, Segura hit a bouncer down the third-base line to score Bryce Harper, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a grounder.
RAYS 1, MARLINS 0: At Miami, Austin Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth inning was all Tampa Bay needed, and the reigning AL champions started their season with a win over Miami.
Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off Miami reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1) on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in left-center with ease.
BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 2: At New York, Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, and Toronto took advantage of the second year of starting extra innings with a runner on second to beat New York in the major league opener.
Jordan Romano (1-0) escaped trouble in the ninth with the help of third baseman Cavan Biggio. After pinch-runner Michael Tauchman stole two bases, he was thrown out at the plate by Biggio trying to score on a grounder by AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu. Romano then struck out Aaron Judge to strand two runners.
ROCKIES 8, DODGERS 5: At Denver, on an afternoon Cody Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, Colorado played plenty of small ball to beat defending World Series champion Los Angeles in their season opener.
Colorado started off on the right foot against Clayton Kershaw and the perennial NL West-champion Dodgers, who owned a 22-7 record over the Rockies the last two seasons.
PADRES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7: At San Diego, Eric Hosmer had a homer among his three hits and drove in three runs, newcomer Victor Caratini also had three RBIs and San Diego gave up four long balls in the fifth inning to blow a five-run lead before beating Arizona to open one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.