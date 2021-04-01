Hayes homers, Pirates 2-hit Cubs 5-3 on chilly opening day

Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off Miami reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1) on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in left-center with ease.

BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 2: At New York, Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, and Toronto took advantage of the second year of starting extra innings with a runner on second to beat New York in the major league opener.

Jordan Romano (1-0) escaped trouble in the ninth with the help of third baseman Cavan Biggio. After pinch-runner Michael Tauchman stole two bases, he was thrown out at the plate by Biggio trying to score on a grounder by AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu. Romano then struck out Aaron Judge to strand two runners.

ROCKIES 8, DODGERS 5: At Denver, on an afternoon Cody Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, Colorado played plenty of small ball to beat defending World Series champion Los Angeles in their season opener.

Colorado started off on the right foot against Clayton Kershaw and the perennial NL West-champion Dodgers, who owned a 22-7 record over the Rockies the last two seasons.