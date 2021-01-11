Hayward scores 34 points, Hornets rout Knicks 109-88

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward scored 34 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks 109-88 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.
Devonte Graham had 19 points and seven assists for Charlotte, and P.J. Washington had 13 points as the Hornets handed the Knicks their third straight defeat.
Kevin Knox had 19 points to lead the Knicks, and Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Hornets scored 24 points off 17 Knicks turnovers. Charlotte committed 10 turnovers while climbing above .500 for the first time this season.
LaMelo Ball, who became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Saturday night against the Hawks, was 3 of 13 from the field and finished with eight points, a career-high 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Hayward has been on fire for the Hornets during the team's winning streak, averaging 29.2 points while shooting 55% from the floor and 92% from the foul line.
He scored 28 points in the first half on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 10-of-10 shooting from the foul line to give the Hornets 57-50 lead at halftime. He finished 11 of 17 from the field.
WIZARDS 128, SUNS 107: At Washington, Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Washington snapped their three-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season, beating Phoenix.
The Wizards (3-8), who had lost five straight at home, played without guard Russell Westbrook. He will miss at least a week with a left quadriceps injury.
Devin Booker lead Phoenix (7-4) with 33 points. Chris Paul had 14 points and 11 assists. Mikal Bridges also had 14.
GRIZZLIES 101, CAVALIERS 91: At Cleveland, Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Memphis recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat Cleveland.
Brandon Clarke scored 15 points and Tyus Jones had 13 points, seven assists and three steals for the Grizzlies, who won their second straight and improved to 3-1 on the road.
Memphis led 73-57 late in the third quarter, but Cleveland responded with a 27-8 run capped by Damyean Dotson's basket with 6:43 remaining in the fourth to go ahead by three.
HAWKS 112, 76ERS 94: At Atlanta, Trae Young scored 26 points, including the first three baskets of Atlanta's dominant start to the second half, and the Hawks beat short-handed Philadelphia.
De'Andre Hunter and Brandon Goodwin had 15 points as the Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak. Clint Capela added 12 points and 10 rebounds as six Atlanta players scored in double figures.
Young, who was held to a combined 22 points in his last two games, regained his scoring touch. He opened the second half with a jumper before adding back-to-back layups.