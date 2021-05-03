Healthy again, Rodón savoring every moment with White Sox

CHICAGO — After every injury — each one of his surgeries, each of his long stays on the injured list — Carlos Rodón had to convince himself he was healthy again. He had to pick up a ball and throw like a carefree kid, like he did long before he became a major leaguer.

"It's hard to get that 'Am I going feel something when I throw?' out of your mind," Rodón said. "It's not easy. I don't know how to put it. It's just, you just got to do it."

So you better believe Rodón is enjoying every pitch at the moment. Every 98-mph fastball for the Chicago White Sox. Every wicked slider. Every moment of a surprising start for the only big league team he has ever known, the same one that was ready to let him go over the winter.

More than most, he knows it can all go away in a hurry.

"Being hurt and not being able to play, you don't take the game for granted anymore," Rodón told The Associated Press in a phone interview.