Firefighters in Marion are better prepared to handle some medical emergencies thanks to the donation of nine automated external defibrillators by Heartland Regional Medical Center.

In a ceremony at the hospital last week, Heartland staff members presented the units to members of the Marion Fire Department. Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett said the donation will allow the department to always have an AED available.

"We now have nine, brand new AED units," he explained. "We had two, but they were probably 12to 14-years old and they were antiquated. Now we have one in every piece of responding apparatus – one on all four engines, our ladder truck and three squads."

He said having the units, which he valued at about $2,200 each, available on trucks can be a lifesaver for patients.

"We respond all of the time to cardiac incidents as first responders. You hate to use them, but when you need to, it is so nice to have them," he said.

AED units are portable devices that can provide electric shock to the heart in an eff ort to restore normal cardiac rhythm. AEDs can be used to treat sudden cardiac arrest, which can be fatal if not treated in minutes.

Barnett said he reached out to Heartland Regional Medical Center about assisting the department in the acquisition of AEDs and he was delighted with the response, which included not only the AEDs themselves, but training for all members of the Marion Fire Department.

"AEDs are lifesaving investments in our community, and I'm very pleased that Marion Fire Department is now equipped with AEDs in their first responder vehicles, and firefighters are trained to use them," said Will Davis, Heartland CEO. "This is one example of Deaconess Illinois' commitment to our local communities, and we look forward to ongoing investments in the health and well-being of people in Southern Illinois."

Heartland Regional Medical Center is part of Evansville, Indiana-based Deaconess Health System.

Barnett said the donation is another example of how people in the region help and look out for one another.

"Southern Illinois has done it again," he said. "I mean every day the people of our area come together and make things happen for the betterment of everybody. It might be like this all over the country, but, man, it happens here day after day."

