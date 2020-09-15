Heat grab win in Game 1 over Celtics

The Celtics tied it before the clock even started again. Derrick Jones Jr. was called for an away-from-the-play foul while Miami defended the inbounds pass, a call where the Heat argued to no avail that he got shoved instead. Tatum went to the line, tied the game with the free throw, and Boston all of a sudden went from needing a score to being able to run out the clock.

Miami wanted a traveling call when Tatum got the ball with about 7 seconds left. His 3-pointer was short, and to overtime they went.

Boston started fast by running out to a 24-11 lead, only to see Miami slow the Celtics down by going to plenty of zone and getting enough stops to allow their offense to start clawing back. The Heat scored 37 points in a 10-minute span of the second quarter — and the teams went into halftime knotted at 55.

The biggest Heat lead of the second half came early in the third, 61-56, after Butler got a short hook to fall.

Then Boston got rolling again.

The Celtics outscored the Heat 27-10 over the final 8:17 of the third quarter, Smart scoring 10 in that stretch to match the entire Miami output by himself, and the Boston lead was 83-71 going into the fourth. Miami shot 6 for 22 in the first quarter to get into trouble, then 6 for 20 in the third to get into a bigger mess.

