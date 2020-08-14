Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. injured in 109-92 loss to Pacers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida. — Doug McDermott scored 23 points and Indiana beat Miami in a game delayed for several minutes late in the third quarter when Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court.
Jones was attempting to get around a screen when he collided with 6-foot-11 Indiana center Goga Bitadze and fell to the floor. Jones lay on his stomach with his right arm on the back of his head for several minutes before he was fitted for a neck brace and carted off the floor.
The injury to the NBA's reigning slam dunk champion came on a day when both teams were trying to stay as healthy as possible for their upcoming first-round playoff matchup.
The Heat sat All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler as well as Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala. T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner didn't play for Indiana.
Sabonis, the Pacers' leading rebounder, hasn't played any games since the restart due to plantar fasciitis and is out indefinitely. Many of the other notable names who didn't play were simply getting some recovery time as they gear up for the postseason.
Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pacers, who led nearly the entire way. Alize Johnson had 11 points and 17 rebounds to set career highs in both categories. Aaron Holiday and Justin Holiday scored 11 points each. JaKarr Sampson added 10 points.
Kendrick Nunn scored 23 points, Solomon Hill added 21 and Tyler Herro had 16 for Miami.
Miami and Indiana entered the day tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference at 44-28 records. In a typical season, this regular-season finale would have decided which team got home-court advantage in their first-round series that begins Tuesday.
But nobody has a home-court edge this year with the entire postseason taking place at Disney's Wide World of Sports, so nothing was really at stake Friday.
RAPTORS 117, NUGGETS 110: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Stanley Johnson scored 19 of his season-high 23 points in the second half, and Toronto closed out their regular season with a over the slipping Denver Nuggets.
The seldom used Johnson, who came in averaging 1.5 points per game, hit three 3-pointers and a floating bank shot during a span of less than four minutes in the fourth quarter, helping the Raptors push their lead to 103-92 with six minutes to go.
Denver never pulled closer than seven points after that and lost its third straight to fall to 3-5 in its final eight regular-season games that were played in the NBA's “bubble” in the Orlando area.
Paul Watson scored 22 points — shattering his previous career high of four points — and Normal Powell added 15 points for the Raptors, who've won four straight and seven of their eight regular-season games in Central Florida.
CLIPPERS 107, THUNDER 103: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Terance Mann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:30 left in overtime and had 25 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles, who beat Oklahoma City in a final seeding game for both teams devoid of stars.
The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams for the playoffs starting next week. They wrapped up the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 124-111 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.
“I’m just going to go with rest tonight,” coach Doc Rivers said before the game.
Amir Coffey added 21 points for the Clippers while Patrick Patterson had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
