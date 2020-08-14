Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. injured in 109-92 loss to Pacers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida. — Doug McDermott scored 23 points and Indiana beat Miami in a game delayed for several minutes late in the third quarter when Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court.

Jones was attempting to get around a screen when he collided with 6-foot-11 Indiana center Goga Bitadze and fell to the floor. Jones lay on his stomach with his right arm on the back of his head for several minutes before he was fitted for a neck brace and carted off the floor.

The injury to the NBA's reigning slam dunk champion came on a day when both teams were trying to stay as healthy as possible for their upcoming first-round playoff matchup.

The Heat sat All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler as well as Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala. T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner didn't play for Indiana.

Sabonis, the Pacers' leading rebounder, hasn't played any games since the restart due to plantar fasciitis and is out indefinitely. Many of the other notable names who didn't play were simply getting some recovery time as they gear up for the postseason.