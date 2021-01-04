Henderson leads No. 5 South Carolina past Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Destanni Henderson had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a 77-60 victory over Alabama on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide cut the deficit as low as eight points late in the third quarter, but Zia Cooke scored nine of her 18 total points during the final 11 minutes to keep the Gamecocks (7-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) in near-total control down the stretch.

South Carolina's starting lineup averaged 1.6 inches taller than their counterparts on the Crimson Tide roster, and the Gamecocks certainly made the most of that advantage in this one.

South Carolina actually hauled in more rebounds on offense (26) than the Crimson Tide could pull down on defense (24), giving the Gamecocks a decisive 55-31 edge.

That allowed the Gamecocks to score twice as many second-chance points (22) as Alabama (11).

Jordan Lewis scored a career-high 28 points for Alabama (8-1, 1-1), topping her previous best of 27 against Missouri on Thursday.

(16) OHIO STATE 82, PENN STATE 69: At Columbus, Madison Greene had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Jacy Sheldon scored 21 points and Ohio State beat Penn State in its first game since Dec. 10.