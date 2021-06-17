Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs beat Mets 2-0

NEW YORK — Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs beat New York 2-0 Thursday night to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Hendricks (9-4) struck out seven and walked two, retiring his last eight batters after consecutive walks in the fourth.

He improved to 4-0 against the Mets, who had trouble adjusting to his relatively soft arsenal. The fastest of his 92 pitches was 89.3 mph; his 87.1 mph fastball average entering the game was 186th among 188 qualified pitchers, ahead of only Adam Cimber of Miami (86.9) and submarining Tyler Rogers of San Francisco (82.3), according to MLB Statcast.

Hendricks had allowed eight home runs in his previous four starts and a major league-high 19 coming in.

Andrew Chafin, pitching on his 31st birthday, combined with Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel for three innings of perfect relief, and the final Mets 17 batters were retired in order in the combined two-hitter. Kimbrel got his 19th save in 21 chances, tying for the major league lead.