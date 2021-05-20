Hermione
Illinois State Police have been called in to investigate after a body was found along Route 13 just west of Harrisburg on Wednesday.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Replacement or corrected Social Security cards during the COVID-19 pandemic
Two pilots ejected from an F-15 fighter aircraft Tuesday on a runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.
The FOID card has long been the bane of 2nd Amendment advocates in Illinois because it is often used as a bludgeon to punish honest citizens. The FOID card is an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy that robs honest citizens of their time and money.
Wayne Harre confirmed Thursday morning to The Southern Illinoisan that he’s resigned as boys basketball coach at Nashville after four years on the job.
Sarah Harness tossed a two-hit shutout, Elisabeth Huckleberry and Jenny Jansen homered, and SIU clinched a trip to their third NCAA Tournament in five years with a blanking of Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference tourney championship game.
The Labor Department’s suit asks for compensation of unpaid wages to be repaid to employees and for the café to amend its alleged bad labor practices.
“It’s great to see some vacant storefronts become filled and some vacant lots filled in," said Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell.
Some businesses are lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, raising questions about medical privacy.