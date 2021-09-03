Hermosillo leads Cubs to win over Pirates

"Eventually, I'm going to get hot," Alford said. "The biggest thing is just swing decision and not missing the pitches that's in the zone."

The Pirates trailed 5-0 after four innings, but Alford capped a three-run sixth with a tying two-run homer — a massive drive to a green roof in center that chased Alec Mills. Alford has four homers this year and seven for his career after his first multihomer game.

"This guy's really strong," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "When he hits it, it goes a long way. I think comfort and confidence plays a part in that."

Schwindel got the lead back for the Cubs with a one-out drive in the bottom half on a 3-0 pitch from Shelby Miller (0-1). Schwindel also singled in Hermosillo in the second.

Trevor Megill (1-0), Codi Heuer and Rowan Wick combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings after Mills departed. Megill got four outs for his first major league win, and Rowan Wick struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

Megill was forced to switch gloves before the start of the seventh.

"I think the color of it was too close to white for that crew," Green said. "There's some latitude in that rule."