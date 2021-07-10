Hernández, Mercado lead Indians past Royals 14-6

CLEVELAND — César Hernández and Óscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians beat the struggling Kansas City Royals 14-6 on Saturday night.
Hernández's 15th homer capped a six-run fourth inning against Mike Minor (6-8). Mercado's drive highlighted a four-run seventh that put the game away.
Cleveland staggered into the series on a nine-game losing streak, but won the first two games on ninth-inning homers by Franmil Reyes on Thursday and Bobby Bradley on Friday. The Indians have beaten the Royals eight straight times this season.
The Royals have dropped 15 of 18 to fall a season-worst 17 games under .500.
Mercado had three hits and drove in four runs. José Ramírez and Roberto Pérez also homered for Cleveland, which totaled 17 hits.
Cal Quantrill (1-2), one of several pitchers trying to give Cleveland’s injury-riddled rotation a boost, allowed three runs in six innings.
All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer in the fourth for Kansas City, but Cleveland finally had success against Minor in the bottom half.
Bradley hit an RBI double and Mercado’s run-scoring single tied the game. Bradley Zimmer’s hard grounder off Minor’s leg went for an RBI single.
RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 2: At Saint Petersburg, Florida, Brandon Lowe is finding his form heading into the All-Star break.
Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping Tampa Bay beat Toronto for their sixth consecutive win.
Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. The left-hander is 8-1 in 16 appearances against Toronto.
TWINS 9, TIGERS 4: At Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Detroit.
Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.
“We play hard," Arraez said. "That’s why we won the game today."
GIANTS 10, NATIONALS 4: At San Francisco, All-Star Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and San Francisco humped Washington.
Anthony DeSclafani had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his 10th for the Giants. Thairo Estrada added four hits and two RBIs. Darin Ruf doubled and scored twice.
Named to his third All-Star team last week, Crawford had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, singled in a run as part of San Francisco’s five-run third, doubled in the fourth and homered off Kyle McGowin in the sixth.
PHILLIES 11, RED SOX 2: At Boston, Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and Philadelphia snapped Boston's nine-game home winning streak with a victory.
Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run drive off Martín Pérez (7-5) in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games.
Segura finished with three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper each hit a two-run double, and Bailey Falter (1-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first major league victory.
BRAVES 5, MARLIN 4: At Miami, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears with an apparent right leg injury during Atlanta's win over Miami.
Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.
Acuña tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.
ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 4: At, Arlington, Texas, Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and Oakland went on to beat Texas.
Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th off Spencer Patton (0-1), who then threw a wild pitch that allowed another run before Stephen Piscotty added a two-run homer.
After both teams scored a run in the 10th, the A’s won for only the third time in their last nine games. They will need to win the rubber game Sunday to avoid going winless in their last seven series before the All-Star break.