Hernandez's HR in 9th gives Nats 6-5 win over Cubs

WASHINGTON — Yadiel Hernandez’s solo shot in the ninth inning — his second homer of the day — gave the Washington Nationals a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Hernandez’s four-hit day helped the Nationals overcome three home runs by Rafael Ortega of the Cubs. Washington took two of three in this series against Chicago following trade deadline selloffs that scattered many of the players who helped both teams win the World Series recently.

Ortega tied a franchise record for homers in a game, leading off with a shot to right-center before adding two-run blasts in the sixth and eighth. He was the first Cub with a three-homer game since Kris Bryant on May 17, 2019, also against the Nationals.

Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo were among those traded by Chicago. The Nationals dealt away Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and others as part of their roster teardown. Those departures mean expanded looks for players like Hernandez, a 33-year-old Cuban who only made his major league debut last year and was largely a reserve this season.

“He’s been up and down a long road to get to the major leagues and he’s just having fun,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “Whenever he gets an opportunity, he does well.”