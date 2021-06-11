Herrin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
William Braid
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Brian Braid and Jodi Braid
College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study kinesiology (pre-med).
Michael Brandon
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Susan Miller and Travis Brandon
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study music education.
Ainsley Farmer
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Jason and Carmen Farmer
College plans: Attend Texas A&M University in College Station to study biology and join Army Reserves.
Kelsey Jurich
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Karen Jurich and Joseph Jurich
College plans: Attend University of California in Davis to study biology.
Lance Mattingly
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: David Mattingly and Tina Mattingly
College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study kinesiology (pre-med).
Kelby Weber
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Kristi Weber and Keith Weber
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to study interior design.