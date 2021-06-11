 Skip to main content
Herrin High School
Herrin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

William Braid

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Brian Braid and Jodi Braid 

College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study kinesiology (pre-med). 

Michael Brandon

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Susan Miller and Travis Brandon

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study music education.

Ainsley Farmer

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Jason and Carmen Farmer

College plans: Attend Texas A&M University in College Station to study biology and join Army Reserves. 

Kelsey Jurich

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Karen Jurich and Joseph Jurich

College plans: Attend University of California in Davis to study biology.   

Lance Mattingly

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: David Mattingly and Tina Mattingly

College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study kinesiology (pre-med).

Kelby Weber

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: Kristi Weber and Keith Weber

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to study interior design. 

