Herrin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Madeline Oxendine

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: James and Shannon Oxendine

College plans: Attend Murray State University to study secondary English education.

Mia Connor

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Clint and Julie Connor

College plans: Attend the University of Missouri to study chemistry, pre-med.

Jake Baumgarte

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Craig and Tammy Baumgarte

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study civil engineering.

Ashton Hawk

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Todd and Kimberly Hawk

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College, then transferring to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, while serving in the Army Reserves.