Herrin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Madeline Oxendine
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: James and Shannon Oxendine
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study secondary English education.
Mia Connor
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Clint and Julie Connor
College plans: Attend the University of Missouri to study chemistry, pre-med.
Jake Baumgarte
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Craig and Tammy Baumgarte
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study civil engineering.
Ashton Hawk
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Todd and Kimberly Hawk
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College, then transferring to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, while serving in the Army Reserves.
Gavin McCluskie
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Devin and Wendy
College plans: Attend the University of Alabama-Huntsville to study aerospace engineering.
Maria Josephine Camarato
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Matthew and Stephanie Camarato
College plans: Attend the University of Kentucky-Lexington to study STEM education: mathematics.
