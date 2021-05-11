High court hears challenge to mandatory life for young adults

In these cases, the U.S. Supreme Court emphasized the importance of considering a juvenile’s incomplete brain development and rehabilitative potential before imposing a criminal sentence that is a de facto or near life prison term.

But the U.S. Supreme Court backtracked in Jones v. Mississippi, a case involving a 15-year-old convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole.

The court’s decision in April 2021 ruled that a sentencing court does not have to find a juvenile is incapable of being rehabilitated before sentencing him or her to life without parole.

The Illinois General Assembly passed a law in 2019, the Youthful Parole Bill, that allows certain offenders under age 21 to be eligible for parole after 10 years. It also allows certain individuals convicted of murder to be eligible for parole after 20 years.

However, the law does not apply retroactively. It also does not apply to individuals convicted of murdering more than one person, as House is.

Lieutenant LaSheda Brooks, a judge advocate for the U.S. Navy and one of House’s daughters, authored a letter to the editor in the Chicago Sun-Times last week, advocating for the Illinois Supreme Court to rule in her father’s favor.