High court: Petition circulators confined to gathering signatures for one party

In another 2013 case, the First District Appellate Court interpreted this section of the election code to prohibit a situation where a person circulated petitions for a party candidate in the consolidated primary and an independent in the consolidated general.

The Supreme Court justices ruled that applying the Fourth District’s interpretation would essentially nullify the section’s prohibition on circulating petitions for both an established party candidate and an independent candidate because independents cannot run in the primary.

The justices also found that the Fourth District’s decision “would create an unfair advantage for established political parties and candidates running with established political parties whereby a political party, via its circulator, either tries to nominate an independent candidate whom it believes will siphon votes from a candidate of an opposing political party or tries to raid the other party’s primary by nominating a partisan opponent who will be easier to defeat in the general election.”

They agreed with the First District’s interpretation, and overruled the decision from the Fourth District.