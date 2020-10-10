High-powered Browns take on stingy Colts in showcase game

San Francisco is 0-2 at home, 2-0 at the New Jersey Meadowlands. Huh?

The Niners can't keep struggling in the league's toughest division, where Seattle already is 4-0. But at least the 49ers are getting healthier on both sides of the ball.

Miami is playing decently despite its record, outscored only 96-93. The game is the Dolphins' first in San Francisco since 2012, and their first on the West Coast since 2017.

Los Angeles Rams (3-1) at Washington (1-3)

Ron Rivera has benched the Washington franchise's supposed future quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, for Kyle Allen. Apparently the team has run out of patience with Haskins' slow education in the offense.

No such woes in LA, where the Rams' attack is humming behind Jared Goff and his collection of receivers. Believe it or not, this is the Rams' third trip to the Atlantic side of the nation already.

Minnesota (1-3) at Seattle (4-0)

Despite a bunch of gambles and a hole-filled defense, the Seahawks are off to a terrific start. They have never been 5-0, and the previous time they took their first four games, they went on to win the Super Bowl.