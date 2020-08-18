Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk dies of cancer at 57

Hawerchuk had been battling stomach cancer. In September 2019, he took a leave of absence from coaching the Colts to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

"For some reason the Lord put me in this kind of fight and I'm ready to fight it," he told Canada's TSN in October 2019. "I want to live to tell the story."

Eric Hawerchuk said in July on Twitter that the cancer had returned after his dad completed chemotherapy in April.

Dale Hawerchuk, the longest-serving coach in Colts history, was going into his 10th season behind Barrie's bench. He had led the Colts to the playoffs in six of his nine previous seasons.

At Barrie, Hawerchuk coached the likes of Aaron Ekblad, Mark Scheifele, Tanner Pearson and Ryan Suzuki.

Born April 4, 1963, in Toronto, Hawerchuk grew up in nearby Oshawa, getting his first pair of skates at age 2 and playing competitively at 4. As a peewee, he broke Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur's record by scoring all eight goals in an 8-1 victory in the final of a tournament in Montreal.

Hawerchuk was drafted in 1981. Hawerchuk went to Winnipeg as an 18-year-old and spent nine years there, saying he felt like he grew up in the Manitoba capital.