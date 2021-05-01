Hoerner delivers key hit, Cubs 'pen stops Reds in 3-2 win

CINCINNATI — Nico Hoerner hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs' bullpen shut down the Cincinnati Reds in a testy 3-2 win on Saturday.

Hoerner drove in Javier Báez with one of his three hits, a two-out single to center field off reliever Sean Doolittle to complete Chicago's rally from a 2-0 deficit and boost a team that had lost six of seven.

"It was very significant," said Hoerner, who shook off an 0-for-4 game on Friday. "They had a strong pitcher on the mound. Close game, division rival, high emotions – it's definitely significant for the morale of the team and what we can do in games like that."

Rex Brothers (1-0) struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth, the first three of eight strikeouts piled up by five Cubs relievers over five innings.

The first two batters reached against Craig Kimbrel in the ninth before he regrouped to get the next three for his fifth save.

Cincinnati left-hander Amir Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times, and he appeared to yell something in Rizzo's direction. Báez yelled at Garrett from the dugout and Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty.