Hoerner delivers key hit, Cubs 'pen stops Reds in 3-2 win

CINCINNATI — Nico Hoerner hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs' bullpen shut down the Cincinnati Reds in a testy 3-2 win on Saturday.
Hoerner drove in Javier Báez with one of his three hits, a two-out single to center field off reliever Sean Doolittle to complete Chicago's rally from a 2-0 deficit and boost a team that had lost six of seven.
"It was very significant," said Hoerner, who shook off an 0-for-4 game on Friday. "They had a strong pitcher on the mound. Close game, division rival, high emotions – it's definitely significant for the morale of the team and what we can do in games like that."
Rex Brothers (1-0) struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth, the first three of eight strikeouts piled up by five Cubs relievers over five innings.
The first two batters reached against Craig Kimbrel in the ninth before he regrouped to get the next three for his fifth save.
Cincinnati left-hander Amir Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times, and he appeared to yell something in Rizzo's direction. Báez yelled at Garrett from the dugout and Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty.
"I really don't know what happened with their team," Bell said. "This is an emotional game and Amir has been struggling. I know Amir was talking to himself. He was emotional. I think they misinterpreted it. That's what I saw. It is very difficult to stay good in this game. I know we try our best to not be concerned with how the other team reacts."
No punches were thrown and there were no ejections.
Reds starter Luis Castillo (1-3) lasted 5 1/3 innings with the help of two assists by right fielder Nick Castellanos and center fielder Nick Senzel's diving catch of Kris Bryant's sinking liner with Ian Happ on second to end the fifth.
Cubs starter Zach Davies escaped bases-loaded jams in the third and fourth. Davies struck out Eugenio Suárez with a changeup to end the third and coaxed Castellanos into a routine groundout to finish the fourth. The only runs Davies allowed were scored by Cincinnati's first two batters of the game.
WHITE SOX 7, INDIANS 3: At Chicago, Tim Anderson hit a grand slam, Leury García drove in three runs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and Chicago beat Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Saturday.
Lance Lynn allowed three runs over five innings in his return from the injured list for the White Sox, who have won seven of nine.
ORIOLES 8, ATHLETICS 4: At Oakland, Matt Harvey won his third straight start and Baltimore took advantage of Oakland's sloppy play to score six runs in the third inning in a win.
The Athletics made two errors and threw a pair of wild pitches to help Baltimore break loose. DJ Stewart added a two-run home run in the sixth for the Orioles.
ASTROS 3, RAYS 1: At St. Petersburg, Jose Urquidy scattered four hits over seven shutout innings and Houston made an early lead stand up, beating Tampa Bay.
Jose Altuve doubled on the first pitch of the game, leading to a three-run inning. Houston got three hits in the first inning and only one more the rest of the game.
ROYALS 11, TWINS 3: At Minneapolis, Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and Kansas City cruised to a win over Minnesota.
Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out seven.
METS 5, PHILLIES 4: At Philadelphia, Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and New York benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire in a victory over Philadelphia.
Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries.