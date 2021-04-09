Holiday, Sabonis lead Pacers past Magic, 111-106

ORLANDO, Florida — Aaron Holiday scored 20 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in his return from a three-game injury absence and Indiana held off Orlando on Friday night.

Holiday made six of Indiana's 11 3-pointers, two nights after scoring a season-best 22 points in a victory over Minnesota. Sabonis returned from a sprained left ankle.

Doug McDermott made 8 of 13 shots and added 19 points off the bench for Indiana. The Pacers improved to 15-12 on the road and 20-6 when leading after three quarters.

After seeing a lead once as large as 15 points shrink to three in the third quarter, the Pacers opened the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run to push the advantage back to 10.

Orlando guard Terrence Ross sent a scare into the Pacers by scoring 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Ross converted two thunderous dunks seconds apart in the final period to draw the Magic to 108-104. After Malcom Brogdon's free throw pushed Indiana's lead back to five, James Ennis III made two free throws to get the Magic to 109-106 with 14.9 seconds remaining. T.J. McConnell sealed it with two free throws with 8.7 seconds remaining.