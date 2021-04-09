 Skip to main content
Holiday, Sabonis lead Pacers past Magic, 111-106
NBA

Holiday, Sabonis lead Pacers past Magic, 111-106

  • Updated
Pacers Magic Basketball

Indiana forward Domantas Sabonis looks for a shot as he is defended by Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. and guard Michael Carter-Williams during the second half Friday in Orlando, Florida. 

 Associated Press

ORLANDO, Florida — Aaron Holiday scored 20 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in his return from a three-game injury absence and Indiana held off Orlando on Friday night.

Holiday made six of Indiana's 11 3-pointers, two nights after scoring a season-best 22 points in a victory over Minnesota. Sabonis returned from a sprained left ankle.

Doug McDermott made 8 of 13 shots and added 19 points off the bench for Indiana. The Pacers improved to 15-12 on the road and 20-6 when leading after three quarters.

After seeing a lead once as large as 15 points shrink to three in the third quarter, the Pacers opened the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run to push the advantage back to 10.

Orlando guard Terrence Ross sent a scare into the Pacers by scoring 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Ross converted two thunderous dunks seconds apart in the final period to draw the Magic to 108-104. After Malcom Brogdon's free throw pushed Indiana's lead back to five, James Ennis III made two free throws to get the Magic to 109-106 with 14.9 seconds remaining. T.J. McConnell sealed it with two free throws with 8.7 seconds remaining.

Brogdon returned after missing the previous four games with a right hip injury. He had 11 points, missing all five of his 3-point shots.

Mo Bamba had 14 points and six rebounds for the Magic. Ennis also had 14 points.

