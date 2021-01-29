Hornets bounce back, split two-game set with Pacers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — P.J. Washington knows he is going to have to have a bigger impact if Charlotte hopes to make a run at the postseason.
The Hornets forward stepped up his game Friday night with 19 points and nine rebounds as Charlotte avenged an earlier loss to Indiana with a 108-105 win.
Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Devonte Graham added 14 points and 10 assists as the Hornets bounced back from a 116-106 loss to the Pacers two nights earlier.
“He's definitely the X-factor," Graham said of Washington, who plays the five-spot for the Hornets when they go to a smaller lineup. "Coach (James) Borrego has been on him non-stop just about being aggressive and coming out with that hunger.”
Washington, who came in averaging 12.6 points, was apparently listening to Borrego.
He was aggressive early, hitting his first seven shots, including three 3-pointers. That helped spread the Pacers' defense and open up the passing lanes for the Hornets, who finished with a season-high 35 assists and shot 50.6% from the field.
“We are a real unselfish team and we like playing together,” Graham said.
Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, nearly duplicating the triple-double he had on Wednesday night. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Myles Turner had 20 points.
The Hornets led by nine in the fourth quarter before the Pacers battled back and took the lead with three minutes remaining on a one-handed turnaround jumper from the baseline by Turner, who beat the shot clock.
The lead changed hands a few times before Rozier knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and Graham buried a transition 3 to put Charlotte up by five.
Brodgon cut the lead to three on a driving layup. After a Charlotte turnover, the Pacers had a chance to tie, but Brodgon's 3-point try bounced off the back of the rim with 6 seconds left and the Pacers couldn't get the rebound.
“We didn’t really establish our defense,” Turner said. "It seemed like every time we missed a rebound, they would convert a 3. It was the multitude of rebounds and stops that we missed”
HAWKS 116, WIZARDS 100: At Washington, Atlanta held NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal to a season low in points, and Trae Young’s 41 helped the Hawks top the Wizards in a game that saw Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez all get ejected.
The subject of trade speculation, Beal came in averaging 35.4 points for a last-place Wizards team that has been short-handed because of COVID-19 issues, recently had a half-dozen games in a row postponed and is now 3-12.
Beal missed all eight attempts from 3-point range Friday, entered the fourth quarter with just 13 points and finished with 26 after the result was no longer in the balance.
KNICKS 102, CAVALIERS 81: At New York, Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench, leading New York to a win over Cleveland.
Quickley was one of five players to score in double figures for New York, which snapped a three-game losing streak. R.J. Barrett scored 24 points, Julius Randle finished with 16 and Austin Rivers 13.
While New York appeared to get back on track, Cleveland lost for the third time in four games. Darius Garland scored 24 points, Collin Sexton added 17 and Jarrett Allen 15.
New York’s defense proved troublesome for Cleveland, which was held to a season low in points.