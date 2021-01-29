Hornets bounce back, split two-game set with Pacers

The Hornets led by nine in the fourth quarter before the Pacers battled back and took the lead with three minutes remaining on a one-handed turnaround jumper from the baseline by Turner, who beat the shot clock.

The lead changed hands a few times before Rozier knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and Graham buried a transition 3 to put Charlotte up by five.

Brodgon cut the lead to three on a driving layup. After a Charlotte turnover, the Pacers had a chance to tie, but Brodgon's 3-point try bounced off the back of the rim with 6 seconds left and the Pacers couldn't get the rebound.

“We didn’t really establish our defense,” Turner said. "It seemed like every time we missed a rebound, they would convert a 3. It was the multitude of rebounds and stops that we missed”

HAWKS 116, WIZARDS 100: At Washington, Atlanta held NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal to a season low in points, and Trae Young’s 41 helped the Hawks top the Wizards in a game that saw Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez all get ejected.

The subject of trade speculation, Beal came in averaging 35.4 points for a last-place Wizards team that has been short-handed because of COVID-19 issues, recently had a half-dozen games in a row postponed and is now 3-12.