Celebrities Born on this Day: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69.
Happy Birthday: Look for the silver lining in any situation you face.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't hesitate. Ask questions, make decisions and get things done. Put your energy into learning and networking, and opportunity will follow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Examine your options, update your qualifications and look for opportunities that will lead to a position that offers greater satisfaction and earning potential.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Networking will lead to a generous offer from someone unique. Do your due diligence to ensure you have your facts and expectations straight. A partnership is encouraged as long as equality is maintained.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying about what others do; concentrate on what you want to achieve. Put your heart into something that moves you. Helping others by donating your services or skills will make you feel good.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let anyone sweet-talk you into something excessive. Do something constructive that will benefit you or those you love. Learn from the experiences that left you at a loss, and you will spare yourself being put in a vulnerable position again.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A little charm will go a long way. Choose to be amicable, and you will ward off an emotionally challenging conversation. If you concentrate on personal growth, educational pursuits and romance, you will make good use of your time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone unique will offer insight into new possibilities. Don't fear traveling into unknown territory. A change to how or where you live will give you the boost you need to grow emotionally.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to what and who you know and trust. Distance yourself from people who are bad influences or promote indulgent behavior. Aim to add structure and stability to your life.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control. Put in the labor required to make your space more comfortable. Work in conjunction with someone you love, and it will encourage a stronger bond.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay attention to what everyone is doing, and choose what you plan to do based on your needs. Worry less about what others think and more about what makes you happy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't share personal information. Consider what you enjoy doing most and find a way to incorporate it into how you earn your living.