Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll get fired up quickly if you let your emotions take over. Rethink your plan before you start something you cannot finish. Concentrate on what you can do to make your life better.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Before you make a move or decision that is life-changing, consider your motives and the consequences of your actions. Do what's right for you as well as for those you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let someone interfere with your plans or personal life. A chance to enhance a relationship you have with someone will encourage you to make a change to the way you do things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be observant, not vocal. When dealing with someone who can be volatile, it's better to let things unfold naturally. If you want to make a move or change, do so in secret.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Step up and be effective. How you handle matters will determine who listens to you. Don't follow someone's lead. Do your own thing, and chart a path for better days ahead.