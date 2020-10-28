Celebrities Born on this Day: Nolan Gould, 22; Julia Roberts, 53; Bill Gates, 65; Annie Potts, 68.
Happy Birthday: Determine what it will take to reach your goal.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use discretion, and avoid an emotional situation. Determine what matters, and pay attention to what's going on around you. Knowledge will be your passage to new beginnings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Home is where the heart is, so make it a place of comfort and convenience. How you handle others will determine how much help you receive. You can improve your relationships with honesty, kindness and equality.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful what you say. Slow down, consider what's involved and include the people you love in your plans. Be prepared to take advantage of whatever comes your way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more thought into how you earn your living. You may be craving change, but before you make a move, consider your motives. Don't jump into something prematurely to avoid a lull in cash flow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let confusion set in. Hit the reset button, and rethink what it is you truly want. Head in a direction that will encourage positive change and less stress.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll get fired up quickly if you let your emotions take over. Rethink your plan before you start something you cannot finish. Concentrate on what you can do to make your life better.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Before you make a move or decision that is life-changing, consider your motives and the consequences of your actions. Do what's right for you as well as for those you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let someone interfere with your plans or personal life. A chance to enhance a relationship you have with someone will encourage you to make a change to the way you do things.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be observant, not vocal. When dealing with someone who can be volatile, it's better to let things unfold naturally. If you want to make a move or change, do so in secret.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Step up and be effective. How you handle matters will determine who listens to you. Don't follow someone's lead. Do your own thing, and chart a path for better days ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An investment looks promising. Pay closer attention to the way you present yourself to others. An updated look will help convince others that you are ready to be proactive.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal improvements will lift your spirits and encourage you to be more disciplined when it comes to your health and well-being. Letting go of what or who drags you down will also promote strength.
