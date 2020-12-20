Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will disagree with the decisions you make. Don't let emotions interfere with your resolutions. Stick to the facts, or someone will question your reasoning. Play it safe. If you aren't completely sure, don't take action.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You can clear up uncertainty if you ask direct questions. The information you gather will help you make a decision that will encourage a lifestyle change. An offer you receive will be better than expected. Celebrate with someone you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind, but verify the information you receive before you pass it along. How knowledgeable and reliable you are will affect your reputation. Look for a sensible way to help someone who is demanding. Offer suggestions, not cash.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Spend more time sourcing information and less time trusting someone to do things for you. Put more effort into a meaningful relationship. Discuss your intentions, and make plans that will bring you closer. Honesty will be essential.