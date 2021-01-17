Celebrities Born on this Day: Michelle Obama, 57; Jim Carrey, 59; Steve Harvey, 64; Betty White, 99.

Happy Birthday: A creative approach to money, possessions and health matters will improve your way of life. Setting up your environment to cater to your needs and dreams is in your best interest. How you handle emotional baggage will determine your success in achieving what you set out to do this year. A reward is within reach.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let an outsider interfere in your personal life. Be a good listener and mull over suggestions, but when you make a decision, do whatever you feel is best for you and your loved ones. Romance will enhance a meaningful relationship.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dig deep, gather facts and be ready for any opposition that comes your way. Look for the good in everyone, but don't be gullible when dealing with the information someone who tends to exaggerate offers you. Self-improvement is favored.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A reward will come your way if you are kind and compassionate. Someone or something you cared about will surface, offering you a second chance to make a wish turn into a reality. Romance is in the stars, and a personal agreement looks inviting.