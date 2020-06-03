Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your feelings, and discuss any changes you want to make. The input you receive will put your mind at ease and help put your plans in motion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put greater emphasis on relationships, how others treat you and who is being honest and open with you. If something doesn't measure up, be direct and find out exactly where you stand.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't disregard an online job post or an invitation to a virtual reunion with old friends or associates. It's time to shake things up and make some positive adjustments to what you do or how you live.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your emotions under control when dealing with situations involving peers, neighbors or relatives. You'll do much better taking a closer look into how well you are taking care of yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Think matters through before you take action. Spend more time addressing financial, legal or medical issues that concern you. If you want to be helpful, offer knowledge, not cash.