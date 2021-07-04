Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your thoughts clear. Refuse to let anyone mess with your mind or push you in a direction that doesn't serve you well. Put your energy into something meaningful and rewarding, and peace of mind will follow. Romance is on the rise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take matters into your own hands and do only what you feel comfortable doing. Poor judgment on your part or someone looking to partner with you will leave you at odds regarding your health, finances and personal life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Steer clear of overindulgent people or those trying to tempt you to get involved in something that will cause emotional or financial frustration. Concentrate on physical fitness and building strength and a stable future. Romance is in the stars.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Leave nothing to chance. Size up what's doable and what isn't and make decisions that will lead to a positive and happy home environment. Don't give in to someone trying to take advantage of you. Put money and possessions out of sight.