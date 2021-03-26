Celebrities Born on this Day: Keira Knightley, 36; Keith Diamond, 59; Martin Short, 71; Steven Tyler, 73.
Happy Birthday: Make adjustments to the way you work or how you earn your living.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Finish what you start before moving on to something more enjoyable. Choose your words wisely when dealing with a friend or relative. An argument will ruin a perfect day.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make a change because you want to, not because you are angry at someone. Look for a positive way to make your home more comfortable and your relationship with someone special better.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tempers will surface if you spend too much time with someone who is critical or if you focus on what's not working instead of what you can accomplish. The decisions you make will determine the outcome.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take note of what others are doing, and what you can do to improve your life. A chance to do things differently will help you stand out. Update documents, and you'll find a loophole that will save money.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay more attention to how you present yourself and less to what others are doing. It's better to look for opportunities by yourself than to try to make what someone else is doing work for you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you follow your heart, you will discover the best way to use your skills to reach your objective. Refuse to let anyone goad you into an argument.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spending time in nature will encourage you to live a healthy lifestyle. Get into a routine that offers exercise and spending quality time with someone you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll get a chance to change your environment. You want to lower your stress, not escalate your troubles and worries. Look at ways to cut corners, and it will help you stay within budget.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will misinterpret what you say if you aren't articulate. Leave nothing to chance, and you'll outdo anyone who tries to come between you and what you are working so hard to achieve.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a different approach to the way you handle money, and you'll find a way to save. A post that interests you will cause you to question your relationship with someone.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Fitness and exercise will give you the boost you need to start new projects. Give your home a facelift, and host a virtual gathering with your friends or relatives.