Celebrities Born on this Day: Keira Knightley, 36; Keith Diamond, 59; Martin Short, 71; Steven Tyler, 73.

Happy Birthday: Make adjustments to the way you work or how you earn your living.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Finish what you start before moving on to something more enjoyable. Choose your words wisely when dealing with a friend or relative. An argument will ruin a perfect day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make a change because you want to, not because you are angry at someone. Look for a positive way to make your home more comfortable and your relationship with someone special better.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tempers will surface if you spend too much time with someone who is critical or if you focus on what's not working instead of what you can accomplish. The decisions you make will determine the outcome.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take note of what others are doing, and what you can do to improve your life. A chance to do things differently will help you stand out. Update documents, and you'll find a loophole that will save money.