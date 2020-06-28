Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't limit what you can do because someone doesn't approve. Do what's best for yourself. You are overdue for a change, and it's up to you to make it happen. Take control of your life and future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An energetic approach regarding how you make your home and domestic life better will bring the results you want. Adjust your space to suit the projects you want to pursue. Lay out a strategy that will help you bring in extra cash.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to the rules, and pursue your goals. How you relate to others will make a difference in the way things turn out. Put a realistic domestic change in place that will help you keep the peace with those you live with.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Resolve a money matter. A prosperous offer will come from an unexpected source. Do your best to strengthen your connection with someone you love. A little extra time spent on the way you look will draw compliments.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Gather facts before you get involved in something new. If you are too generous with your time or money, someone will take advantage of you. Make a change because you want to, not because someone is putting pressure on you.