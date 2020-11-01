Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think twice before making a change. Be a leader, not a follower, and come up with ideas and plans. Be on guard when dealing with shared expenses. Someone will have a problem sticking to a budget.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep an open mind. Arguing won't solve anything, but research and fair play will lead to common ground. A change to the way you handle finances will help you avoid loss. Someone from your past will offer useful insight.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep your head down and your feet moving forward. What you accomplish will help pave the way to new beginnings. Trust in yourself and the ones you love, and do what's best. Romance and personal gain are within reach.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Confusion will set in if you listen to outsiders. Focus on what you know, and you'll come up with a plan that will get you where you want to go. Embrace change, and take the path that will bring you the highest return.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay more attention to the ones you love. Spending time with children, relatives or your lover will bring you closer together. A personal pick-me-up will brighten your day. Update your look, and focus on fitness. Romance is favored.