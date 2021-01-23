Hours after Dubois trade, Blue Jackets beat Lightning 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hours after trading disgruntled center Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus got three first-period goals and beat Tampa Bay 5-2 on Saturday.
Nick Foligno, Mikhail Grigorenko, Vladislav Gavrikov, Zach Werenski and Eric Robinson scored, and Elvis Merzlikins had 30 saves as the Blue Jackets played their most explosive game of the season.
The Blue Jackets' second victory in six games came shortly after Dubois, one of the team's leading scorers, was sent to Winnipeg in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic in a deal announced early Saturday.
Coach John Tortorella was unhappy with the effort from Dubois — who had asked before the season to be traded — early in Thursday's loss to the Lightning and benched him for the rest of the game.
Foligno said the trade will help everyone move on.
Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, who lost for the first time in their first four games. Andrei Vasilevsky made 22 saves.
Hedman started it by beating Merzlikins with a back-hander from the slot on a rush 4:10 into the game. The Blue Jackets tied it 17 seconds later when Foligno knocked in a rebound off Vasilevsky's stick. Cam Atkinson did good work fighting off Hedman all the way through the zone to get to the net.
Gavrikov's snap-shot from the slot with 59 seconds left in the first put Columbus up 3-1. The Lightning capitalized quickly on a power play with Palat's tap-in 14 seconds before the break to make it a one-goal game again.
BRUINS 6, FLYERS 1: At Boston, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had two goals apiece for Boston as the Bruins, who hadn't led by two goals in any of their first four games this season, scored five times in a row to pull away and beat Philadelphia.
Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith each had a goal and an assist in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie. Marchand scored twice in the third, and Bergeron finished it off with his second goal of the night to help Boston earn its second straight victory over Philadelphia.
CANADIENS 5, CANUCKS: 2 At Vancouver, British Columbia, Corey Perry scored in his first game with Montreal and the Canadiens beat Vancouver to conclude a stellar season-opening trip.
Montreal improve to 4-0-2, joining the 1968-69 Canadiens as the only teams in NHL history to open a season with six road games and get at least a point in each of them.
Perry was promoted off the taxi squad to replace Joel Armia, who was concussed by a hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers as the Canadiens trounced the Canucks 7-3 on Thursday. Perry, after 14 seasons in Anaheim and one with Dallas, signed a one-year deal with Montreal before this season.