Hours after Dubois trade, Blue Jackets beat Lightning 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hours after trading disgruntled center Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus got three first-period goals and beat Tampa Bay 5-2 on Saturday.

Nick Foligno, Mikhail Grigorenko, Vladislav Gavrikov, Zach Werenski and Eric Robinson scored, and Elvis Merzlikins had 30 saves as the Blue Jackets played their most explosive game of the season.

The Blue Jackets' second victory in six games came shortly after Dubois, one of the team's leading scorers, was sent to Winnipeg in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic in a deal announced early Saturday.

Coach John Tortorella was unhappy with the effort from Dubois — who had asked before the season to be traded — early in Thursday's loss to the Lightning and benched him for the rest of the game.

Foligno said the trade will help everyone move on.

Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, who lost for the first time in their first four games. Andrei Vasilevsky made 22 saves.

Hedman started it by beating Merzlikins with a back-hander from the slot on a rush 4:10 into the game. The Blue Jackets tied it 17 seconds later when Foligno knocked in a rebound off Vasilevsky's stick. Cam Atkinson did good work fighting off Hedman all the way through the zone to get to the net.