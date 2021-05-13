House advances firearm restraining order expansion

Under the Illinois’ Firearm Restraining Order Act, family members of an individual and law enforcement can petition the courts to remove that individual’s guns and prevent them from purchasing or borrowing guns if it is determined that the individual would pose a threat to themselves or others if they were in possession of a firearm.

Stoneback’s legislation would expand the list of family members who can file such a petition to include former spouses and people who have or allegedly have a child with the subject of the restraining order.

HB 1092 would also apply the firearm restraining order to more than just guns. If courts grant the order, under Stoneback’s bill, the individual would also be banned from purchasing or owning ammunition and weapon parts that could be assembled into a usable gun.

While the current law requires the restraining order be filed in the county where the subject of the order lives, HB 1092 would also add the option of filing the order in any county where an incident occurs involving the subject of the order where they posed a danger by owning a gun.

In a statement released Wednesday, Stoneback described the Firearm Restraining Order Act as “vastly underutilized due to lack of awareness and inconsistent legislation.”