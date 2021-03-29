Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

INDIANAPOLIS — Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.

Quentin Grimes hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to break a 55-all tie. The second-seeded Cougars (28-3) spent the first half building a big lead behind a dominant defense, but they spent the second half hanging on as the 12th-seeded Beavers tried to add one more surprising result to a Midwest Region bracket beset by upsets.

Grimes' 3 from near the top of the arc finally steadied the Cougars, and Houston knocked down enough free throws down the stretch while holding Oregon State without a basket during a critical 3 1/2 minutes.

It wasn't always pretty, with Houston shooting 29% after halftime and 32% for the game. Yet it also exemplified the program's rugged defense-first identity under Kelvin Sampson, who has led Houston to accomplishments it hasn't seen since the famed "Phi Slama Jama" days of the 1980s.