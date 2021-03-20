Hoyas history; Colorado uses 3s to dismiss Georgetown 96-73

INDIANAPOLIS — Chances are, you can fit Colorado's entire NCAA Tournament history on the back of an old Patrick Ewing jersey. And now, Ewing is part of that history, too.
The Buffaloes used an early 3-point barrage to parlay their highest seeding ever at March Madness into a first-round win Saturday over one of the biggest names in the game. It was a thumping of Georgetown, the program Ewing starred for in the 1980s and now coaches.
Led by Jabari Walker's 5-for-5 shooting clinic from 3-point range, the fifth-seeded Buffs (23-8) made 16 3-pointers and shot 64% from long range.
"We're a dangerous team. A lot of teams can't run with us, because there are so many skill sets we have," Walker said. "It's really hard to beat us, I believe."
Walker missed only one of his 10 shots on his way to a career-best 24 points, and D'Shawn Schwartz (18 points) made four of his five 3s in the first half to put Colorado into cruise control. McKinley Wright IV had 12 points and 13 assists. The Buffs made the round of 32 for only the third time since the brackets expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 72, DRAKE 56: At Indianapolis, Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 seed Southern California used smothering defense to earn a victory over Drake in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Mobley, a 7-foot freshman forward and AP second-team All-American expected to be a lottery pick if he declares for the draft, made 7 of 15 field goals and blocked three shots.
LSU 76, ST. BONAVENTURE 61: At Bloomington, Indiana, freshman Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in another impressive performance and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle, leading the eighth-seeded Tigers past ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
LSU (19-9) can reach its second straight Sweet 16 if it beats either Michigan, the top seed in the Midwest Region, or No. 16 Texas Southern on Monday.
KANSAS 93, EASTERN WASHINGTON 84: At Indianapolis, David McCormack gave third-seeded Kansas a spark when the big man returned from his COVID-19 quarantine in time to practice for its NCAA Tournament opener.
Put on the ropes early by Tanner Groves and the Big Sky champs, McCormack responded by piling up 22 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes of work to help slow-starting Kansas rally from a 10-point second-half deficit and beat the No. 14 seed Eagles to advance to the second round.
CREIGHTON 63, UC SANTA BARBARA 62: At Indianapolis, Christian Bishop made both ends of a one-and-one with 16 seconds left to give fifth-seeded Creighton the lead, and the Bluejays hung on to beat 12th-seeded UC Santa Barbara in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
MICHIGAN 82, TEXAS SOUTHERN 66: At West Lafayette, Indiana, Juwan Howard got the win in his first NCAA Tournament game since taking over at Michigan, guiding Mike Smith and the top-seeded Wolverines to a victory over Texas Southern.
Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as Michigan rolled into the second round without Isaiah Livers, who is out with a foot injury. Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had 11 points apiece.
FLORIDA STATE 64, UNC GREENSBORO 54: At Indianapolis, RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points and No. 4 seed Florida State began what it hopes will be another deep NCAA Tournament run under coach Leonard Hamilton, holding off 13th-seeded UNC Greensboro in the East Region.
The Seminoles allowed the Spartans to hang around deep into the second half thanks to an uneven offensive performance. They will play Colorado in the second round on Monday.
ALABAMA 68, IONA 55: At Indianapolis, the rest of Rick Pitino's designer suits will stay on the hangers, thanks to a blitz of baskets by Alabama that pried open a tight game and gave the Crimson Tide a win over Pitino's underdogs from Iona.
Herb Jones led Alabama with 20 points, including a steal and layup that highlighted an 11-0 run and gave Alabama breathing room at 54-46 after the teams seesawed with the lead through much of the second half.
IOWA 86, GRAND CANYON 74: At Indianapolis, Iowa got 24 points from Luka Garza and avoided the early NCAA Tournament exit that befell other high seeds with a victory over Grand Canyon in the West Region.
Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee were all bounced from the tournament on a wild opening day of upsets, but the second-seeded Hawkeyes (22-8) used a strong shooting display to advance.