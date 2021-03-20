Hoyas history; Colorado uses 3s to dismiss Georgetown 96-73

INDIANAPOLIS — Chances are, you can fit Colorado's entire NCAA Tournament history on the back of an old Patrick Ewing jersey. And now, Ewing is part of that history, too.

The Buffaloes used an early 3-point barrage to parlay their highest seeding ever at March Madness into a first-round win Saturday over one of the biggest names in the game. It was a thumping of Georgetown, the program Ewing starred for in the 1980s and now coaches.

Led by Jabari Walker's 5-for-5 shooting clinic from 3-point range, the fifth-seeded Buffs (23-8) made 16 3-pointers and shot 64% from long range.

"We're a dangerous team. A lot of teams can't run with us, because there are so many skill sets we have," Walker said. "It's really hard to beat us, I believe."

Walker missed only one of his 10 shots on his way to a career-best 24 points, and D'Shawn Schwartz (18 points) made four of his five 3s in the first half to put Colorado into cruise control. McKinley Wright IV had 12 points and 13 assists. The Buffs made the round of 32 for only the third time since the brackets expanded to 64 teams in 1985.