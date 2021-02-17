Huberdeau lifts Panthers past Hurricanes in OT

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game with 2:31 remaining in overtime as Florida rallied to beat Carolina 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Huberdeau opened the scoring for Florida and added an assist before his seventh goal of the season sealed the win. Alex Wenneberg and Juho Lammikko also scored for the Panthers.

Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho scored in the first period and Vincent Trocheck added a goal in the third for the Hurricanes, who lost for the first time in five home games.

Panthers goalie Chris Driedger made 32 saves. Carolina's Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots.

Lammikko scored his first career goal with 7:54 remaining in regulation, giving Florida its first lead. Just 1:33 later, the Hurricanes tied the game on Trocheck's goal against his former team.

The Panthers improved to 5-0-1 in road games, extending their best start in away games in franchise history. Two nights earlier, they handed the Tampa Bay Lightning their first home loss.

Staal's first-period goal was his fifth score in four games. Twenty-two seconds later, Aho deflected in a pass from Brett Pesce.

The Panthers converted on a power play in the second period when Huberdeau scored with a shot from the left side. Then, Huberdeau's pass set up Wenneberg's tying goal early in the third period.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0