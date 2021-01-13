Huff, Hauser lead No. 18 Virginia past Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE Virginia, — Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds Wednesday as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame 80-68 for its fourth consecutive victory.

Huff, who is 7-foot-1, made a career-best four 3-pointers in the first half as Virginia (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime.

All four of Huff's 3-pointer came from the top of the key.

"I would probably say that around that area, that's my favorite spot," Huff said. "I took a bunch of those back in my high school days. ... Plus that's kind of where they show up in the offense that we're running."

Huff also made a fierce drive for a basket after Notre Dame pulled within 66-56.

"That's kind of always going through our minds when teams go on a run," he said of the mindset to stop the run.

Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the Fighting Irish (3-8, 0-5), who lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-11 against Virginia in conference games. Nate Laszewski, who burned Virginia for 28 points in their first meeting, finished with 12.