Huff, Hauser lead No. 18 Virginia past Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE Virginia, — Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds Wednesday as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame 80-68 for its fourth consecutive victory.
Huff, who is 7-foot-1, made a career-best four 3-pointers in the first half as Virginia (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime.
All four of Huff's 3-pointer came from the top of the key.
"I would probably say that around that area, that's my favorite spot," Huff said. "I took a bunch of those back in my high school days. ... Plus that's kind of where they show up in the offense that we're running."
Huff also made a fierce drive for a basket after Notre Dame pulled within 66-56.
"That's kind of always going through our minds when teams go on a run," he said of the mindset to stop the run.
Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the Fighting Irish (3-8, 0-5), who lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-11 against Virginia in conference games. Nate Laszewski, who burned Virginia for 28 points in their first meeting, finished with 12.
Huff hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first 8 1/2 minutes as Virginia took control right away and never let up. The Irish trailed 55-33 with 13 minutes left and used a 15-5 run to get within 66-56 with 5:41 to play, but Huff scored inside and Casey Morsell hit a 3-pointer.
"They made big jump shots in the first 10 minutes and we made none of our open ones and the game was kind of over after that," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.
Morsell, who had only practiced twice after missing 10 days because of contact tracing, added 15 points and made all three of his 3-point tries.
"Coming off of a 10-day quarantine, that's really impressive to have the game that he did," Huff said. "... My guess is that he really missed being able to get out of his room."
(21) OHIO STATE 81, NORTHWESTERN 71: At Columbus, Ohio, Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 23 points to lead Ohio State to a win over Northwestern.
The Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) avenged a one-point loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 26.
Justin Ahrens added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, including a timely one late in the second half to help preserve the Buckeyes lead.
Chase Audige kept Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in the game, scoring 21 of his career-best 25 points in the first half. Audige, who was averaging 11.7 points per game, cooled off in the second half, just as Miller Kopp was heating up. He had 16 points in the second half to get Northwestern within one late in the second half.
Women's Top 25
(15) OHIO STATE 84, IOWA 82: At Iowa City, Iowa, Madison Greene had 20 points and a career-high six steals, Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each added 18 points and Ohio State beat Iowa in overtime on Wednesday to snap the Hawkeyes' 42-game home winning streak.
Iowa had not lost in Carver-Hawkeye Arena since a 92-74 defeat against Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. It was the second-longest active streak at home behind Baylor's 61.
Ohio State trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but took its first lead since the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Gabby Hutcherson with 1:29 left in regulation. It was the final field goal of the fourth quarter as Kate Martin forced overtime at the line with 54.4 seconds left.
McKenna Warnock pulled Iowa within 83-82 on a layup with 37.8 seconds. After Greene made 1 of 2 free throws for a two-point lead, the Hawkeye's star freshman Caitlin Clark was off on a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.
(19) DEPAUL 101, ST. JOHN'S 84: At Chicago, Dee Bekelja scored 22 points and Lexi Held had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists to help DePaul beat St. John's.
All five starters for DePaul (7-3, 4-1 Big East) scored in double figures. Deja Church added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Jorie Allen and Sonya Morris each scored 17 points. Morris also had nine assists and Allen grabbed seven rebounds.
DePaul opened the game on an 11-2 run with scoring from five different players, and led 26-14 after the first quarter. Church, Held and Allen combined for 35 points in the first half to help the Blue Demons lead 51-31.
Bekelja scored nine points in the first minutes of the third quarter as DePaul went ahead 65-39. The Blue Demons led by at least 14 points the entire second half.
Qadashah Hoppie scored a career-high 28 points with six 3-pointers for St. John's (4-6, 1-4). Kadaja Bailey also set a career-high with 22 points.