Ian Happ homers twice as Cubs beat Nationals

CHICAGO — Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Thursday.
Happ put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning. He also led off the fifth with his sixth homer.
It was Happ's first multihomer game since Sept. 5 against St. Louis and No. 8 for his big league career. The switch-hitting outfielder is batting .375 (12 for 32) with five homers and 10 RBIs in eight May games.
Joc Pederson had two more hits and drove in a run as Chicago won for the fifth time in seven games. Pederson is batting .417 (20 for 48) in his last 12 games.
Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers for Washington in the first, but Joe Ross (2-4) lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his second straight loss. The right-hander was charged with four runs, two earned, and five hits.
The Nationals dropped three of four against the Cubs, closing out a 3-4 trip. They begin a nine-game homestand Friday night against Baltimore.
Trevor Williams pitched 4 2/3 innings of five-hit ball before Chicago's bullpen took over. Justin Steele (2-0) got four outs before departing because of right hamstring tightness. Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin each worked an inning, and Craig Kimbrel earned his ninth save in 11 chances.
ASTROS 8, ATHLETICS 4: At Oakland, Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping Houston beat Oakland to move ahead of the Athletics for the AL West lead.
Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel also had run-scoring hits for the Astros in the rubber match of a three-game series. Houston is 21-9 against division opponents, including 7-3 against Oakland, and at 26-19 has sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on April 9.
ANGELS 7, TWINS 1: At Anaheim, Phil Gosselin homered and hit a three-run double in the first two innings, and Alex Cobb pitched five strong innings in Los Angeles' victory over Minnesota in the first game of a makeup doubleheader.
Taylor Ward added a two-run homer for the Angels in the opener of a doubleheader necessitated by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Twins while they were in Anaheim last month, forcing the postponement of two weekend games.
RAYS 10, ORIOLES 1: At Baltimore, Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore to extend their winning streak to seven games.
Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 and out-hit them 43-22 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays at 26-19 are seven games over .500 for the first time this year. They hit 17 homers during the streak, their longest since winning eight in a row from Aug. 19-26, 2018, and have averaged nine runs per game during the spurt.
YANKEES 2, RANGERS 0: At Arlington, Domingo Germán followed Corey Kluber's no-hitter with seven more scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and New York beat Texas.
New York won its sixth straight series and at 25-19 moved a season-high six games over .500. Yankees pitchers have thrown seven shutouts in the team's first 44 games for the first time since 1967.
GIANTS 19, REDS 4: At Cincinatti, Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning, Brandon Crawford drove in six runs and San Francisco routed Cincinnati to sweep a four-game series.
Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run homer in third. Crawford hit a three-run homer in the fifth, becoming the Giants first primary shortstop with 11 homers in a season's first 37 games.