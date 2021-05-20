Ian Happ homers twice as Cubs beat Nationals

ASTROS 8, ATHLETICS 4: At Oakland, Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping Houston beat Oakland to move ahead of the Athletics for the AL West lead.

Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel also had run-scoring hits for the Astros in the rubber match of a three-game series. Houston is 21-9 against division opponents, including 7-3 against Oakland, and at 26-19 has sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on April 9.

ANGELS 7, TWINS 1: At Anaheim, Phil Gosselin homered and hit a three-run double in the first two innings, and Alex Cobb pitched five strong innings in Los Angeles' victory over Minnesota in the first game of a makeup doubleheader.

Taylor Ward added a two-run homer for the Angels in the opener of a doubleheader necessitated by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Twins while they were in Anaheim last month, forcing the postponement of two weekend games.

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 1: At Baltimore, Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore to extend their winning streak to seven games.