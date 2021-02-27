Illini win 74-69 as Wisconsin's Trice-led rally falls short

MADISON, Wis. — Illinois held on without Ayo Dosunmu.

Not even an amazing outburst from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice could stop the Illini from completing the school's first regular-season sweep of the Badgers since 2005.

Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and No. 5 Illinois topped No. 23 Wisconsin 74-69 on Saturday.

Dosunmu missed a second straight game after breaking his nose Tuesday in an 81-72 loss at Michigan State. Dosunmu recorded a triple-double Feb. 6 in a 75-60 victory over Wisconsin.

Illinois (18-6, 15-4 Big Ten) has won its last three meetings with Wisconsin (16-9, 10-8) since a 15-game losing streak in the series.

Trice and Wisconsin pushed Illinois right to the very end.

After Wisconsin trailed by 13 points with less than three minutes left, Trice nearly brought the Badgers all the way back by scoring 19 points in the final 2:12. Trice's sixth 3-pointer cut Illinois' lead to 70-69 with 6.7 seconds left.

Illinois' Trent Frazier sank two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining to make it 72-69. Illinois then fouled Trevor Anderson before Wisconsin could attempt a tying 3-pointer, and an exchange of words near the Wisconsin bench resulted in offsetting technical fouls.