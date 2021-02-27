Illini win 74-69 as Wisconsin's Trice-led rally falls short

MADISON, Wis. — Illinois held on without Ayo Dosunmu.
Not even an amazing outburst from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice could stop the Illini from completing the school's first regular-season sweep of the Badgers since 2005.
Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and No. 5 Illinois topped No. 23 Wisconsin 74-69 on Saturday.
Dosunmu missed a second straight game after breaking his nose Tuesday in an 81-72 loss at Michigan State. Dosunmu recorded a triple-double Feb. 6 in a 75-60 victory over Wisconsin.
Illinois (18-6, 15-4 Big Ten) has won its last three meetings with Wisconsin (16-9, 10-8) since a 15-game losing streak in the series.
Trice and Wisconsin pushed Illinois right to the very end.
After Wisconsin trailed by 13 points with less than three minutes left, Trice nearly brought the Badgers all the way back by scoring 19 points in the final 2:12. Trice's sixth 3-pointer cut Illinois' lead to 70-69 with 6.7 seconds left.
Illinois' Trent Frazier sank two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining to make it 72-69. Illinois then fouled Trevor Anderson before Wisconsin could attempt a tying 3-pointer, and an exchange of words near the Wisconsin bench resulted in offsetting technical fouls.
Anderson missed his first free throw. Wisconsin still could have attempted a desperation 3-pointer if Anderson missed his second attempt and the Badgers got the offensive rebound. But the rebound went to Illinois' Jacob Grandison, who hit a pair of free throws to cap the scoring.
(2) MICHIGAN 73, INDIANA 57: Franz Wagner matched his season high with 21 points and Isaiah Livers finish with 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Wolverines pulled away to a victory at Indiana.
(6) ALABAMA 64, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59: At Starksville, Mississippi, Jaden Shackleford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half, and No. 6 Alabama beat Mississippi State to clinch its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship since 2002.
OKLAHOMA STATE 94, (7) OKLAHOMA 90: At Norman, Oklahoma, Freshman star Cade Cunningham scored 10 of his season-high 40 points in overtime and Oklahoma State defeated No. 7 Oklahoma.
(10) WEST VIRGINIA 65, KANSAS STATE 43: At Morgantown, West Virginia, Sean McNeil scored 16 points and No. 10 West Virginia used a two big second-half runs to beat Kansas State.
NORTH CAROLINA 78, (11) FLORIDA STATE 70: At Chapel Hill, North Carolina, freshman Walker Kessler scored a season-high 20 points to help North Carolina upset No. 11 Florida State.
XAVIER 77, (13) CREIGHTON 69: At Cincinnati, Paul Scruggs scored 23 points and Zach Freemantle added 17, helping Xavier bolster its NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over No. 13 Creighton.
(16) VIRGINIA TECH 84, WAKE FOREST 46: At Blacksburg, Virginia, Keve Aluma scored 23 points, Tyrece Radford had 15 and No. 16 Virginia Tech pounded Wake Forest.
(18) TEXAS TECH 68, (14) TEXAS 59: At Lubbock, Texas, Texas Tech coach Chris Beard liked the feeling he got about the last game before March for his No. 18 Red Raiders. A lot of players contributed in a win over No. 14 Texas.
(20) ARKANSAS 83, LSU 75: At Fayetteville, Arkansas, Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 20 Arkansas beat Cameron Thomas and LSU.
(22) SAN DIEGO STATE 62, BOISE STATE 58: At San Diego, Matt Mitchell hit two free throws with 3.3 seconds left and fellow senior Jordan Schakel made four free throws in the final 8.7 seconds for San Diego State, which beat Boise State for its 10th straight victory.
AUBURN 77, (25) TENNESSEE 72: Allten Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead Auburn to a 77-72 victory over No. 25 Tennessee.