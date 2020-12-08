Illinois advocates tout economic benefits of renewable energy investment

Rep. Will Davis, a Hazel Crest Democrat and the bill’s House sponsor, also noted the report showed existing renewable energy projects have generated $306 million in local property taxes, including $41.4 million paid out in 2019.

“As a firm advocate for school funding and knowing that a lot of local school funding is derived from property taxes, these resources are going to go a long way,” Davis said.

According to Davis, part of the purpose of the virtual news conference Tuesday was to build support for the Path to 100 Act in the General Assembly. While he said the bill is straightforward enough to pass on its own, he acknowledged it may be difficult without being tied to a larger legislative package.

Cunningham, the bill’s Senate sponsor, said he was “not opposed” to attaching it to an omnibus bill, but said the funding cliff necessitates quicker action, “or we're going to really fall behind when it comes to generating renewable energy in Illinois.”

“We've kind of gotten used to the practice as legislators of making big energy policy changes all at once. And unfortunately that's one of the reasons why this legislation has been tied up,” he said.