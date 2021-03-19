Illinois cruises past Drexel to open NCAAs

INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel 78-49 Friday in the Illini's first NCAA Tournament game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.
Illinois (23-6) will face eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago or ninth-seeded Georgia Tech in the second round of the Midwest Regional on Sunday.
Maybe that will be more of a test for the Big Ten champions. Drexel (12-8) never really had chance at containing the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who was 8 for 11 from the field.
"I thought it was a matter-of-fact game," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
The Illini are back in the NCAAs for the first time since 2013 with a team full of first-timers to March Madness after the pandemic canceled last year's tournament.
"It was a really good experience, especially for me," Cockburn said. "It was just about enjoying the moment."
James Butler — 6-8 and 242 pounds — drew the daunting task of trying to handle Cockburn, without much success. The senior did have 10 points and 10 rebounds for Drexel.
The Dragons closed the season with four straight victories, including three during a surprising run through the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, to earn a bid to the NCAAs for the first time since 1996. They managed to stay competitive for about seven minutes, taking an 8-7 lead.
Indiana Farmers Coliseum, home of IUPUI of the Horizon League and a minor league hockey team, hosted the Midwest Region games Friday. The 82-year-old building that was the site of the Beatles' only concert in Indiana normally holds about 6,800 for basketball, but capacity was capped at 1,200 for its first NCAA games because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Illini fans, excited to see the their team as a top seed for the first time since a Final Four run in 2005, seemed to get their hands on most of the tickets. They dotted the stands with blue and orange and cranked up an "I-L-L" chant late in the game.
It took their team a few minutes to find a groove.
"I thought we played with a bit of nervous energy early," Underwood said.
(1) BAYLOR 79, (16) HARTFORD 55: At Indianapolis, Teague scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bears shook off a slow-as-molasses start to roll to a victory over No. 16 Hartford.
Baylor (23-2) opened its March Madness run at the same stadium the Final Four will take place in during the first week of April. All this year's tournament games are being played in quarter-filled venues in Indiana because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
(2) HOUSTON 87, (15) CLEVELAND STATE 56: At Bloomington, Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career victories list as the Cougars beat 15th-seeded Cleveland State.
Sampson earned his 664th win, No. 38 all-time, in his first game at Assembly Hall since resigning as Indiana's coach in February 2008.
(15) ORAL ROBERTS 75, (2) OHIO STATE 72 (OT): At West Lafayette, the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State.
Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016. Last year's tournament was called off because of the pandemic.
Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts' 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, and finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Abmas scored 29 points.
(3) ARKANSAS 85, (14) COLGATE 68: At Indianapolis, Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Arkansas shut down high-scoring Colgate to open the NCAA Tournament with a win.
The 14th-seeded Raiders (14-2) had upset pickers out of their seats early in the South Region opener with a slew of 3-pointers and a 16-2 run to go up 14. The No. 3 Razorbacks (23-6) restored some bracket order with a 19-0 run spanning halftime and scored 10 straight points late to pull away.
(12) OREGON STATE 70, (5) TENNESSEE 56: At Indianapolis, Roman Silva scored 16 points and Oregon State took advantage of Tennessee's icy perimeter shooting to become the latest No. 12 seed to win its opening NCAA Tournament game, beating the fifth-seeded Vols.
“In the preseason, when we saw we were picked 12, it really lit a fire under us,” said Silva, who made all eight of his shots.
(6) TEXAS TECH 65, (11) UTAH STATE 53: At Bloomington, Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first career NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State.
The Red Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak and made new memories in the tournament after their most recent appearance, a loss to Virginia in the 2019 national championship game. Texas Tech (18-10) can reach its third consecutive Sweet 16 with a win over third-seeded Arkansas on Sunday.
(7) FLORIDA 75, (10) VIRGINIA TECH 70 (OT): At Indianapolis, Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and the seventh-seeded Gators held off No. 10 seed Virginia Tech.
Florida was cheered on by Keyontae Johnson, who has supported and inspired his teammates from the bench since his return from a scary medical episode. Johnson collapsed on the court during a game in December and was hospitalized, forcing him to sit out the rest of the season.
(8) LOYOLA CHICAGO 71, (9) GEORGIA TECH 60: At Indianapolis, Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, All-America forward Cameron Krutwig added 10, and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago beat No. 9 seed Georgia Tech to mark a triumphant return to the NCAA Tournament.
The surprise national semifinalist in 2018, the Ramblers (25-4) were relegated to the NIT the following year and missed out on the tournament — along with everyone else — when it was canceled due to COVID-19 last season.
(9) WISCONSIN 85, (8) UNC 62: At West Lafayette, North Carolina coach Roy Williams lost his first opening-round NCAA Tournament game in 30 tries as ninth-seeded Wisconsin blew out his eighth-seeded Tar Heels.
Brad Davison scored 29 points for the Badgers, who negated North Carolina's size advantage by draining 13 of 27 3-pointers. The Badgers (18-12) had lost four of five entering the tournament.
(4) OKLAHOMA STATE 69, (13) LIBERTY 60: At Indianapolis, Cade Cunningham vowed to lead Oklahoma State to a strong run through the NCAA Tournament, the freshman All-American didn't have an explosive debut, but did just enough to lead the Cowboys to a victory over Liberty.
Cunningham scored 15 points — nine straight in the final minutes — to lead No. 4 seed Oklahoma State to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2009. Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 21 points.