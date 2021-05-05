Illinois House votes to endorse ‘abolition amendment,’ D.C. statehood

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, noted during the debate that many state constitutions contain similar language but that some, most recently Utah and Nebraska, have passed state-level amendments removing those provisions.

“So I think that gives a sense to our colleagues about the importance of this across the country,” he said. “If states are looking at their own constitutions with the same language and taking action that's happening potentially on the federal level, it's probably a good thing to do.”

Flowers’ resolution passed the House on a voice vote. It will next be sent to the Senate for consideration.

D.C. statehood

Also Wednesday, the House passed House Joint Resolution 16 urging Congress to pass legislation making Washington, D.C., the 51st state.