Illinois is reinstating federal jobless aid programs as part of a $900B pandemic relief package. Here’s what to know.

CHICAGO — Illinois is working on restoring unemployment benefits to nearly 450,000 people whose benefits expired temporarily after President Donald Trump delayed signing a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

Roughly 447,500 Illinoisans were at risk of losing jobless benefits entirely when multiple federal programs tied to the $2.2 trillion stimulus package from last spring expired Dec. 26, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

While it’s unclear when benefits will be restored in Illinois, state and federal labor officials say people will be paid for the end of December, even though the bill extending federal pandemic unemployment programs was not signed until Sunday, the day after benefits expired.

Here’s the latest on what the stimulus package means for unemployed Illinoisans.

Lapsed benefits will be paid

The state is waiting on guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to reinstate and implement the federal programs, but plans to pay any missed benefits retroactively, spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said.

The U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement Tuesday most programs will remain unchanged, but it will deliver guidance to help states implement new programs “in the near future.”