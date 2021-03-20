Illinois State offers well-being days, not spring break

NORMAL — Illinois State University sophomore Jasminh Randall, a finance major from Rockford, was planning to spend her spring break in Cancun with her three roommates.

But instead of catching some sun in Mexico, the four of them were playing games on the second floor of the Bone Student Center during the first of two “Personal Well-Being Days” on March 9 and March 10 that ISU substituted for a traditional spring break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normal might not be Cancun or Florida, but Tuesday’s sunshine and temperatures in the 60s gave it a spring feeling. Many students were dressed in T-shirts and shorts, some with palm tree designs.

“At least they’re giving us something to do,” said one of Randall’s roommates, Michaela Dennis, a sophomore in computer science and acting from Forest Park.

Spinning a wheel of chance, they won three decks of cards and a small can of Play-Doh.

The past year must have seemed like spinning a wheel of chance as students saw their 2020 break spread into two weeks with the spread of the coronavirus, then the campus shut down and switched to all-remote learning.